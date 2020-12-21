Series: Shonda Rhimes’s Bridgerton on Netflix

In the week of Christmas, few series will continue to be shown, in addition to not having so many premieres. The biggest highlight of the coming days is undoubtedly the Bridgerton series, headed by Shonda Rhimes and produced directly for Netflix.

The drama, based on novels by writer Julia Quinn and shown in just eight episodes, accompanies the Bridgerton family in some very important moments.

The biggest focus is given to Daphne (played by Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter, and her search for a successful marriage and full happiness with the love she wants to find. The production will be available on December 25th.

Another production that is expected to stir up streaming this week is the 2nd season of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which opens on Friday (25). The docusseries continues to investigate all behind the scenes of The Mandalorian series, which recently ended its second wave of episodes on Disney +.

The new season will bring a little about the reception of the public in relation to the series, in addition to bringing unpublished and exclusive testimonials from everyone involved in the filming stage. Certainly, there will be emphasis on the new characters that have emerged in the production and added a lot to the Star Wars franchise.



