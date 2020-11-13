Series on the origin of Napoleon Bonaparte is development

Production company Timberman-Beverly Productions, in partnership with filmmaker Tod Williams, is producing a dramatic series focused on the figure-story of Napoleon Bonaparte. The project, which has great commercial potential, should be launched on streaming platforms.

According to information released to date, ABC Signature is one of the main stakeholders in the series and is already conducting some negotiations with Timberman-Beverly. The production intends to explore Napoleon’s trajectory based on his family relationships, telling a lot about his private life.

Bonaparte’s rise to become the emperor of France is possibly the greatest achievement achieved by a single individual in all of human history. During the 1920s, it is worth mentioning that the Frenchman Abel Gance entered the history of cinema by producing the classic Napoleon, belonging to the French poetic realist movement.

Besides him, the life of Napoleão Bonaparte has also been the subject of other audiovisual productions, including the mini-series Napoleão, launched in 2002 by France 2 and A&E. In it, Christian Clavier played the title character and actress Anouk Aimee lived his mother.

This will be Tod Williams’ second collaboration with Timberman-Beverly Productions. Currently, the filmmaker develops the conception of the episodes, while still working with other projects. Among his most notable works is the feature film Paranormal Activity 2, released in 2010.

According to what the international press has learned, Timberman-Beverly Productions has several other agreements with streaming platforms for content production. The new series about Napoleon Bonaparte has been described to date as a vigorous historical drama, full of new nuances not yet explored by this historical figure.

It remains for us to wait for news of this new series!



