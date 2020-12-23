Series may get reboot on HBO Max

According to speculation from the international press, a reboot for the famous Sex and The City may be being planned directly for streaming HBO Max. that a miniseries might debut soon.

Sex and The City fans have been waiting for new stories from their favorite characters since 2004, when the series originally ended on HBO. Over the course of six seasons, the public experienced the misfortunes of four friends in New York. The plot addressed issues such as female sexuality, relationships and career conflicts.

Page Six said the production will return to streaming with almost all of its original cast members. It is likely that the public will again see Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon playing Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes, respectively.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, for example, Sarah Jessica Parker stated that she would be very interested in revisiting all the characters. “I would like to see where they are all. I’m curious, because the world has changed a lot since the last film, ”she said at the time.

Actress Kim Cattrall, who gave life to Samantha Jones, publicly stated some time ago that she does not want to participate in a possible revival of the series. Thus, it is not yet known whether her character will be reformulated or just removed from the scene.

Another aspect that is still uncertain is whether the miniseries will address a plot that has never been made public, such as a hypothetical film that could have belonged to the franchise, but that was never produced. HBO Max has yet to make an official statement about all of these rumors.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to the HBO series, Sex and the City released two eponymous films between 2008 and 2010, in addition to a spin-off on The CW, entitled The Carrie Diaries.



