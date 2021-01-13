Series Lord of the Rings must have villain known to fans

The Lord of the Rings series, which is being produced by Amazon Prime Video, is making fans extremely anxious and concerned about the end result. Little is known about the series and, to increase the hype, the streaming platform has been slowly releasing information.

The latest news, which was announced on Wednesday (13), is that the series will feature a villain who is an old acquaintance of fans of the film saga.

The great villain of Lord of the Rings

It has not yet been announced who the villain is, but the description given of the plot of the series shows that the story will bring “the greatest villain who was born from the Tolkien pen”. The full text is to fill the eyes and excite any fan of The Lord of the Rings, check out:

“The next Amazon Studios series brings to the screen for the first time the heroic legends of the legendary history of the Second Age of Middle-earth. This epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take spectators back to an era when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hanging by the finest thread, the greatest villain ever born from Tolkien’s feather threatened to cover the whole world Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the feared resurgence of evil in Middle-earth, from the darkest depths of the Dark Mountains to the majestic forests of the capital of elves of Lindon, from the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor to the ends of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve legacies that will live long after they are gone. ”

The series is still in the recording period of the 1st season, but has already been renewed for a 2nd season.