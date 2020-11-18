Series Introduces Its Version of Harry Potter’s Dementors

Will Parry found a door to a world of Dementor-like creatures. Although Lord Asriel is nowhere to be found, Will and Lyra soon find themselves in the city in the sky that Asriel photographed, a place called Cittàgazze in His Dark Materials.

The city is practically deserted and, for the most part, Lyra and Will only meet other children there. There are no adults in Cittàgazze due to their own version of Harry Potter’s Dementors called Specters in His Dark Materials.

Angelica and Paola, young natives of Cittàgazze, tell Will and Lyra of His Dark Materials that an attack by Specters, like the Dementors in Harry Potter, leaves adults alive but takes away everything that makes them human.

That makes being an adult in Cittàgazze especially scary. Lyra is safe from the Specters, but as one of the city’s resident children points out, Will won’t be around for much longer in His Dark Materials.

Wraiths, which the show imagines as large blobs of gray smoke that move a lot like the Dementors from the Harry Potter movie, have apparently always been a part of life at Cittàgazze in His Dark Materials.

Will and Lyra have bonded but, in contrast to Lyra, Will exhibited increasing maturity. Perhaps that is why, in the last seconds of the His Dark Materials episode, a Wraith is shown stalking Will.



