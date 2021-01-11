Series in the Week: WandaVision premiere

This week, Marvel will launch its new era. The debut of WandaVision, on January 15, starts Phase 4 of its cinematic universe. The production, which has Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the cast, will release weekly episodes until March 9. However, this week, two episodes will already be available to Disney + subscribers.

At Fox, The Resident and Prodigal Son return for new seasons on Tuesday (12). Thus, the channel’s medical drama begins its 4th season addressing the coronavirus pandemic, and the police series begins its 2nd wave of episodes, continuing the macabre plot presented in the 1st year. A novelty is that Catherine Zeta-Jones will be part of the cast from the middle of the season.

The 4th season of Search Party debuts on HBO Max next Thursday (14), a streaming service not yet available in Brazil. The series, which originally belonged to TBS, will feature Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd, Lillias White and Griffin Dunne in special guest appearances throughout the episodes, which will be released weekly.

At The CW, two premieres will move the week even further. On Tuesday (12), the audience will see the return of Two Sentence Horror Stories – season 2. On Sunday (17), Batwoman returns with a new protagonist, played by actress Javicia Leslie. In addition, this series will feature the new heroine costume and new characters.

On Netflix, there will be the premiere of Night Stalker on Wednesday (13). On the same day, ABC will release the pilot episode of Call Your Mother, a comedy starring Kyra Sedgwick.

Check below the complete schedule of all Series in the Week.