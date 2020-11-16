Series in the Week: Supernatural finale

This week, the audience will say goodbye to one of the most successful series on American open television. This is Supernatural, which has been on display since 2005 at The CW. The plot of the Winchester brothers will have its outcome presented on Thursday (19), promising strong emotions to the spectators.

Right after the presentation of the final episode, the broadcaster will show the farewell interviews of the main cast, formed mainly by Jared Padelecki and Jensen Ackles, as well as producers and screenwriters.

In addition, on Tuesday (17), the public will be able to celebrate the arrival of streaming Disney + in Brazil. With a catalog full of productions that include titles from Marvel, Lucas Film and Star Wars, National Geographic and also from Disney itself, including original works, the platform has already signed a partnership with another Brazilian streaming, Globoplay, to bring news to subscribers .

One of the Disney + series that arrives this week is Marvel’s 616, which promises to bring the public several interesting reports and information about the impact of superhero comics on contemporary society.

To somehow circumvent the competition that gets stronger and stronger here, Netflix will launch several series this week, such as We Are the Champions, Match Imperfect and Voices of Fire, as well as new seasons for O Chefinho, Casa Pronta for Christmas, Bitter Daisies and The Origin of Flavor.



