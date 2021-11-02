Series In The Week – Dexter: New Blood Debuts On TV

Dexter: This week, the most famous serial killer on television will return for a new saga. Dexter: New Blood debuts on Showtime on Nov. 7, following up on events seen in season 8 of the series.

Now, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) lives in a new region, being well respected by the local population. However, things can go back to the way they were at any time.

Remember that the series Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and Big Sky, ABC, and Our Kind of People, Fox, are still on hiatus and return with new episodes only next week.

So, check out the complete schedule with all the Series in the Week!

Monday (11/01)

The Good Doctor — unreleased episode (5×5)

9-1-1 — unpublished episode (5×6)

NCIS — unpublished episode (19×6)

NCIS: Hawaii — unpublished episode (1×6)

The Big Leap — unreleased episode (1×7)

Ordinary Joe — unpublished episode (1×7)

SEAL Team — first episode on Paramount+ (5×5)

The Neighborhood — unreleased episode (4×6)

Bob Hearts Abishola — unpublished episode (3×6)

Y: The Last Man — unreleased episode on Star+ (1×10), series finale

Tuesday (11/2)

American Crime Story — unpublished episode (3×9)

Chucky — unreleased episode on Star+ (1×4)

Stargirl — unpublished episode (2×13), season finale

Supergirl — unpublished episode (6×18)

La Brea — unpublished episode (1×6)

FBI — unpublished episode (4×5)

FBI: Most Wanted — unreleased episode (3×5)

FBI: International — unpublished episode (1×5)

New Amsterdam — unpublished episode (4×7)

The Resident — unreleased episode (5×6)

Queen Sugar — unpublished episode (6×8)

Queens — unreleased episode (1×3)

The Last O.G. — unpublished episode (4×3)

Wednesday (11/03)

Chicago Fire — unpublished episode (10×7)

Chicago PD — unpublished episode (9×7)

Chicago Med — unpublished episode (7×7)

CSI: Vegas — unreleased episode (1×5)

Legends of Tomorrow — unpublished episode (7×4)

Batwoman — unpublished episode (3×4)

A Million Little Things — unreleased episode (4×6)

The Conners — unreleased episode (4×6)

The Goldbergs — unpublished episode (9×7)

Home Economics — unpublished episode (2×7)

The Wonder Years — unpublished episode (1×7)

Doogie Kamealoha M.D. — unreleased Disney+ episode (1×9)

Secret Truths 2 — launch of the second block on Globoplay (episodes 11 to 20)

Thursday (11/04)

gen:LOCK — Season 2 premiere on HBO Max

In Cola dos Assassins — Season 1 premiere on Netflix

The Blacklist — unreleased episode (9×3)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — unreleased episode (23×7)

Law & Order: Organized Crime — unreleased episode (2×7)

Young Sheldon — unpublished episode (5×5)

Legacies — unpublished episode (4×4)

Walker — unpublished episode (2×2)

Love Life — unreleased episodes on HBO Max (2×4, 2×5 and 2×6)

Doom Patrol — unreleased episode on HBO Max (3×9)

Guilty Party — first episode in Paramount+ (1×5)

The Lost Symbol — unreleased episode in Peacock (1×8)

United States of Al — unpublished episode (2×5)

Ghosts — unpublished episode (1×6)

B Positive — unpublished episode (2×4)

Bull — unpublished episode (6×5)

Friday (11/05/)

Big Mouth — Season 5 Premiere on Netflix

Narcos: Mexico — Season 3 Premiere on Netflix

The Club — Season 1 premiere on Netflix

Gloria — Season 1 premiere on Netflix

Prime Minister’s Assassination — premiere of the miniseries on Netflix

Where is Marta del Castillo? — premiere of the miniseries on Netflix

Dickinson — Season 3 premiere on Apple TV+ (3×1, 3×2 and 3×3)

Invasion — unreleased episode on Apple TV+ (1×5)

Foundation — unreleased episode on Apple TV+ (1×8)

The Morning Show — unreleased episode on Apple TV+ (2×8)

S.W.A.T. — unpublished episode (5×5)

Magnum P.I. — unpublished episode (4×5)

Blue Bloods — unreleased episode (12×5)

Nancy Drew — unpublished episode (3×5)

The King of Porcelain — previously unreleased episodes on Netflix (1×5 and 1×6)

I know what you guys did last summer — first episode on Amazon Prime Video (1×7)

Saturday (11/06)

Arcane: League of Legends — Season 1 premiere on Netflix (1v1, 1v2 and 1v3)

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — previously unreleased episodes on Netflix (1×9 and 1×10)

Sunday (11/07)

Dexter: New Blood — New Season Premiere on Showtime

Yellowstone — Season 4 Premiere on Paramount Network

Condor — Season 3 premiere on the Audience Network

Doctor Who — unpublished episode (13×2)

Fear The Walking Dead — unreleased episode (7×5)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond — unreleased episode (2×6)

Succession — unpublished episode (3×4)

Insecure — unpublished episode (5×3)

The Simpsons — unpublished episode (33×6)

Family Guy — unreleased episode (20×6)

Bob’s Burgers — unreleased episode (12×6)

The Great North — unreleased episode (2×6)

Curb Your Enthusiasm — unreleased episode (11×3)

The Rookie — unreleased episode (4×6)

The Equalizer — unreleased episode (2×5)

NCIS: Los Angeles — unreleased episode (13×5)

Hightown — unpublished episode (2×4)

Don’t forget to comment which series you most want to watch this week!