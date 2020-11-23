Series in the week: Christmas series and movies on Netflix

This week, Netflix will begin its releases for Christmas. One of the series is Over Christmas. The German production is focused on a musician named Bastian who returns to his parents’ home to spend Christmas and is faced with several unpleasant questions and surprises.

Still in the Christmas mood, the streaming platform will also premiere the Sugar Rush Christmas series. A confectioners’ competition that will have the Christmas theme in every episode. We hope to see several desserts suitable for the end of the year among the dishes prepared by the competitors.

Netflix is ​​yet to launch the 2nd season of the Virgin River series, focused on a nurse who continues her quest to start afresh from everything. The new season promises to bring even more dramatic novels and conflicts to the protagonist.

In addition, The Flight Attendant series, starring Kaley Cuoco, is one of the highlights that debuts on streaming HBO Max.

The series is based on a homonymous novel by Chris Bohjalian and tells the story of a flight attendant who ends up getting involved in a somewhat strange crime. Unfortunately, HBO Max is not yet available in Brazil.



