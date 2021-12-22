Series error that would have been widely criticized in another era of television

Over the years, legions of fans have analyzed each of the 236 episodes and discovered countless continuity issues. However, there is a glaring mistake that most Friends super fans miss out on. It happens in multiple episodes, and it’s one of those things you can’t stop seeing once you figure it out.

What really happened? Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox played best friends Rachel Green and Monica Geller on the hit full-length series. They shared countless scenes over the years, but there are some very specific details to pay attention to. One particular scene in the season 8 episode, “The One with Rachel’s Date,” contains a memorable mistake. When Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) is having a conversation with Monica at the Central Perk coffee shop, she is not actually the actress, in her replacement it can be clearly seen that there is another actress doing the stuntman.

As if that were not enough, that began to raise suspicions of what happened. In the season 9 episode, “The One with the Assault,” Rachel does the disappearing act. At about three minutes and 13 seconds, when Joey (Matt LeBlanc) excitedly tells Rachel and Monica about an audition he just scored, Jennifer Aniston is briefly replaced by another actress.

All of this could have a reason. The glaring mistakes have to do with the aspect ratio, which is the width and height of the frame. Friends was filmed in the 1990s when the standard aspect ratio for television and cinema was 4: 3. Today, a wider aspect ratio of 16: 9 is the recognized standard format.

When Friends started streaming reruns on Netflix, the original aspect ratio had to be adjusted to fit the dimensions of the widescreen. Viewers are now watching a wider angle of the show for the first time, which is how these bugs are being revealed.

Errors aside, it’s fun to watch the TV show exactly how it was shot in the 90’s. For the first time, viewers can see details outside of the standard frame that the camera didn’t see before. The newly discovered understudy scenes aren’t so much a mistake as part of television nostalgia.