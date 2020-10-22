Series derived from the film is being developed on CBS

CBS All Access streaming announced that it is working on the development of an adaptation of the classic Flashdance film, released in 1983. The production, directed by Adrian Lyne, entered the history of cinema for several reasons, in addition to launching the career of Jennifer Beals .

According to information released so far, the serial adaptation of CBS streaming will follow a young woman who has several dreams related to dance, also wanting to find her place in the world.

The series will feature unusual romances, unexpected friendships, dialogues between art and money and still many intense conflicts related to dance.

It is worth remembering that, in the original film, the character of Jennifer Beals was a worker at a steel mill who dreamed of becoming a great professional dancer. The public can look forward to different emotions and a lot of nostalgia.

Lynda Obst, who served as an associate producer in the 1983 film, has already been hired to produce the series. Angela Robinson, known as True Blood, is also on the team to direct the pilot episode, while the scripts will be in charge of Tracy McMillan.

Next year, CBS streaming will be renamed Paramount +. The idea is that the platform can aggregate original content with programs from CBS and cable channels MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network and Nickelodeon. It is also worth remembering that Paramount Pictures is the original distributor of the Flashdance film.

For now, there is no other information about this new series. Possibly, the cast will give preference to new actors so that they can be released from this production, as well as in the original film. Therefore, we can only wait for news from Flashdance on CBS All Access.

What is your most memorable memory related to this film? Be sure to comment!



