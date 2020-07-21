Series derived from GoT started running

According to Entertainment Weekly, HBO would have started the casting process for House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones based on the book Fire & Blood, by George R. R. Martin. Planning is still in its early stages, so it has not been revealed which actors or characters will be present in the production.

The title will tell the story of Casa Targaryen, set 300 years before the events of the main attraction. According to the vehicle, the station would have committed to produce 10 episodes, with Ryan Condal (Rampage: Total Destruction) and Miguel Sapochnik (Repo Men: The Rescue of Organs) at showrunner posts.

The latter would also be tipped to direct the pilot and other episodes throughout the season. It is worth remembering that he commanded important GoT chapters, such as the “Battle of the Bastards”.

Possible plot

Fogo & Sangue addresses a period of 150 years crossed by the rise and fall of Westeros’ leaders. On the website, it was also stated that “A Dança dos Dragões”, the civil war of the dynasty responsible for the destruction of the continent, would be portrayed at some point in the series. According to the characters in the book, fans speculate which ones might be in the series, including over the course of several seasons set in different periods.

Among the main ones, the most anticipated would be King Viserys I, the fifth Targaryen who assumed command and governed in a peaceful and prosperous manner in the region; his eldest daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who disputed the throne with her brother, Aegon II; and Queen Alicent Hightower, Viserys’ second wife.

It is important to note that no name has been confirmed by the producers, and even some characters with a specific description in the book can be adapted in another way. House of the Dragon is scheduled for 2022 only.



