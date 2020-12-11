Series Creator Reveals There Will Be a Time Leap

The fifth season of Peaky Blinders ended in 2019 and, unfortunately, it will still be quite a while for the drama to return. Although the sixth season received the green light, filming could not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As Peaky Blinders fans have learned throughout the seasons, the horror of war has haunted Tommy ever since with his sanity in jeopardy from the start.

The sixth series of Peaky Blinders will be set in the 1930s, a few years after the end of the fifth season. Creator Steven Knight explained that in season six, we’ll see 1934 and things are getting worse.

But before the time jump, the drama will clarify what happened after the end of the fifth season. Tommy was seen planning the assassination of Rep. Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) for numerous episodes and the day had finally come in Peaky Blinders.

Once again feeling betrayed, the fifth season of Peaky Blinders ended with a screaming Tommy in a field as he pointed a gun at his own head.

Although the sixth season will take place in the 1930s, director Anthony Byrne has confirmed that the show will begin on the field. However, there are many other stories that will need to be resolved when Peaky Blinders returns.

For example, who had betrayed Tommy, giving Mosley the clue about the assassination attempt? There are several culprits in Peaky Blinders that could have been responsible for Tommy’s plan going awry.



