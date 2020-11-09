Series and premiere movies on Netflix, HBO

What a month of November. If in the previous ones we have seen a relaxation in the rhythm of premieres after the first week, this month it seems not. We already started November with 73 premieres of Netflix, HBO Spain, Movistar +, Amazon Prime Video and Disney +, but it is that week we beat that figure with up to 85 new series, films and documentaries.
We have things like season 4 of The Crown, which brings us to the three most important female figures in England in the 20th century: Queen Elizabeth II, Diana of Wales and Margaret Thatcher, the ‘Iron Lady’. And the new version of Pet Sematary or Animal Cemetery, one of the most accomplished and disturbing works in Stephen King’s imagination.
But also many series by Movistar + and a torrent of up to 49 films only on HBO Spain. We are going to review the list, because it is considerably long:
NETFLIX November 9 – 15
November 9
Operation Ecstasy, season 2
Animal graveyard
The magic park
November 10
Dash and Lily, season 1
November 11
Trash, season 1
The Liberator, season 1
Aunt Donna’s Hilarious House, Season 1
What we wanted
A Queen is Born, Season 1
November 12
Me, teenager
Ludo
November 13
Midas’ Favorites, Season 1
The Jangle’s Magical Christmas
The life ahead
November 15
The Crown, season 4
HBO SPAIN November 9 – 15
November 9
GOING
November 10
INDUSTRY
New serie . The series tells the story of a group of young recent graduates competing for a limited number of permanent jobs at a leading international bank in London.
November 11th
A TEACHER
New serie . Beautiful and enigmatic, Claire is the new teacher at Westerbrook High School. Unsatisfied with her marriage and family relationships, she desperately seeks to connect with someone. Claire’s life changes when Eric, a charming senior, asks her to help prepare for his exam.
12th of November
VALLEY OF TEARS
New serie. Inspired by true events, this ten-part series shows the 1973 Yom Kippur War through the eyes of young combatants. It tells four emotional and very personal stories of people who were estranged from their loved ones by the ravages of war, four parallel plots, intertwined in a bloody battle.
November 13
YOLO: CRYSTAL FANTASIES
New serie . The series follows the surreal misadventures of friends Rachel and Sarah. As they traverse that strange land that is Australia, Sarah tries to seek social acceptance and love, while Rachel wants nothing more than party and mayhem. A new and surreal adventure with the Adult Swim label.
THE RULES OF THE GAME
NO EXIT
BEAUTIFUL
THE GREAT SPANISH FAMILY
NET
MAO MAO: HEROES OF PURE HEART. Season 1 (HBO Kids)
November 15
VIRIDIANA
THE SPIRIT OF THE HIVE
THE EXECUTIONER
THE SAINTS INNOCENTS
PLACID
COWS
LOVERS OF THE POLAR CIRCLE
THE SECRET IN THEIR EYES
LUCÍA AND SEX
INTACT
THE WITCHES OF ZUGARRAMURDI
MY BIG NIGHT
REC
REC 2
REC 3: GENESIS
REC 4: APOCALYPSE
THE GREAT VÁZQUEZ
THE WAY
THE METHOD
FRAGILE
THE MACHINIST
QUARANTINE
THE LONGEST PENALTY IN THE WORLD
PRESENTATIONS
ALL THE SONGS TALK ABOUT ME
A CHINESE STORY
TRANSSIBERIAN
CHILDLESS
THEY ARE FROM SEA
ANNIE
88 MINUTES
PERFUME: THE STORY OF A MURDERER
AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL
GETTING TO KNOW JULIA
THE BEST OFFER
BETTY ANNE WATERS
YOU ARE THE NEXT ONE
DIARY OF A NYMPHOMANA
MEDITERRANEAN DIET
DRACULA
THE TIP OF THE ICEBERG
SAUCE!
THE ZOMBIE DIARIES