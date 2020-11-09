Series and premiere movies on Netflix, HBO

What a month of November. If in the previous ones we have seen a relaxation in the rhythm of premieres after the first week, this month it seems not. We already started November with 73 premieres of Netflix, HBO Spain, Movistar +, Amazon Prime Video and Disney +, but it is that week we beat that figure with up to 85 new series, films and documentaries.

We have things like season 4 of The Crown, which brings us to the three most important female figures in England in the 20th century: Queen Elizabeth II, Diana of Wales and Margaret Thatcher, the ‘Iron Lady’. And the new version of Pet Sematary or Animal Cemetery, one of the most accomplished and disturbing works in Stephen King’s imagination.

But also many series by Movistar + and a torrent of up to 49 films only on HBO Spain. We are going to review the list, because it is considerably long:

NETFLIX November 9 – 15

November 9

Operation Ecstasy, season 2

Animal graveyard

The magic park

November 10

Dash and Lily, season 1

November 11

Trash, season 1

The Liberator, season 1

Aunt Donna’s Hilarious House, Season 1

What we wanted

A Queen is Born, Season 1

November 12

Me, teenager

Ludo

November 13

Midas’ Favorites, Season 1

The Jangle’s Magical Christmas

The life ahead

November 15

The Crown, season 4

HBO SPAIN November 9 – 15

November 9

GOING

November 10

INDUSTRY

New serie . The series tells the story of a group of young recent graduates competing for a limited number of permanent jobs at a leading international bank in London.

November 11th

A TEACHER

New serie . Beautiful and enigmatic, Claire is the new teacher at Westerbrook High School. Unsatisfied with her marriage and family relationships, she desperately seeks to connect with someone. Claire’s life changes when Eric, a charming senior, asks her to help prepare for his exam.

12th of November

VALLEY OF TEARS

New serie. Inspired by true events, this ten-part series shows the 1973 Yom Kippur War through the eyes of young combatants. It tells four emotional and very personal stories of people who were estranged from their loved ones by the ravages of war, four parallel plots, intertwined in a bloody battle.

November 13

YOLO: CRYSTAL FANTASIES

New serie . The series follows the surreal misadventures of friends Rachel and Sarah. As they traverse that strange land that is Australia, Sarah tries to seek social acceptance and love, while Rachel wants nothing more than party and mayhem. A new and surreal adventure with the Adult Swim label.

THE RULES OF THE GAME

NO EXIT

BEAUTIFUL

THE GREAT SPANISH FAMILY

NET

MAO MAO: HEROES OF PURE HEART. Season 1 (HBO Kids)

November 15

VIRIDIANA

THE SPIRIT OF THE HIVE

THE EXECUTIONER

THE SAINTS INNOCENTS

PLACID

COWS

LOVERS OF THE POLAR CIRCLE

THE SECRET IN THEIR EYES

LUCÍA AND SEX

INTACT

THE WITCHES OF ZUGARRAMURDI

MY BIG NIGHT

REC

REC 2

REC 3: GENESIS

REC 4: APOCALYPSE

THE GREAT VÁZQUEZ

THE WAY

THE METHOD

FRAGILE

THE MACHINIST

QUARANTINE

THE LONGEST PENALTY IN THE WORLD

PRESENTATIONS

ALL THE SONGS TALK ABOUT ME

A CHINESE STORY

TRANSSIBERIAN

CHILDLESS

THEY ARE FROM SEA

ANNIE

88 MINUTES

PERFUME: THE STORY OF A MURDERER

AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL

GETTING TO KNOW JULIA

THE BEST OFFER

BETTY ANNE WATERS

YOU ARE THE NEXT ONE

DIARY OF A NYMPHOMANA

MEDITERRANEAN DIET

DRACULA

THE TIP OF THE ICEBERG

SAUCE!

THE ZOMBIE DIARIES



