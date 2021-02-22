Series and premiere movies on Netflix, HBO

In the last week of February, we would have to say that the pace of premieres declines, and there is hardly any news as we have had the rest of the month.

Although there are things like Color Out of Space, which has become one of the best adaptations of the Lovecraft universe, thanks to escaping from the typical studio film and making a delirious and colorful work of science fiction with drops of thriller at times horror in which Nicolas Cage proves once again that he has talent, and that he is the most unclassifiable actor of his generation – and almost of all.

We also have The Assistant, which investigates the sewers of the Harvey Weinstein case through the figure of a discreet production assistant who is beginning to take her first steps in the audiovisual industry. And Hobbs & Shaw, the first spin off of the Fast & Furious saga that focuses on two secondary characters but as iconic as The Rock’s Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Shaw in a sort of James Bond USA on steroids, which suspends the credibility in their insane set-pieces as much as Newton’s laws.

But it so happens that tomorrow, February 23, is when Disney + receives the content of the Star channel, which means hundreds and hundreds of titles, so what was going to be a lazy week results in a week of more than 300 new releases. Let’s review them:

NETFLIX February 22 – 28

FILMS

February 24

Ginny and Georgia

February 26

There’s someone inside your house

Super nerds

Look, the girl on the train

Crazy for her

DOCUMENTARY

February 23

Pele

HBO SPAIN February 22 – 28

SERIES

February 25

SNOWFALL. Season 4

FILMS

February 28

GANGS OF NEW YORK

HBO KIDS

February 26

THE JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE LEGION OF EVIL ATTACK