Series and premiere movies on Netflix, HBO

Starting the penultimate week of February – it seems that it was yesterday when we started the year and we are already looking at March – the premieres of the main VOD platforms are happening, and this week we have a lot to see, like a new chapter of Wandavision -the queen series of spoilers on the networks right now without a doubt.

But a series that was a success with the audience in the past decade also returns: El Internado, a series that premiered 12 years ago on Antena 3 with enormous audience success, and that basically is as if you take away the (forced) Elite sex scenes and you introduce the students to a mysterious isolated boarding school in Franco’s Spain, and you give it an air of sinister and mysterious history a la Chicho Ibañez Serrador.

El Internado: Las Cumbres is a ‘reboot’ that brings us a new location, cast and denotes that it is a current series, since its first season is 8 episodes long. The new students must survive in a boarding school in Navarra, surrounded by threatening forests.

Another interesting premiere is that of the second season of the Spanish Hierro, with Candela Peña again at the helm of the cast in a new case for her character of Judge Candela, a strong and independent female lead, well written and better acted. But there is more, so let’s review all the premieres of the week:

New installment of the Mr. Pickles spin off series. A new madness with the Adult Swim brand.

