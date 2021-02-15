Series and premiere movies on Netflix, HBO

Starting the penultimate week of February – it seems that it was yesterday when we started the year and we are already looking at March – the premieres of the main VOD platforms are happening, and this week we have a lot to see, like a new chapter of Wandavision -the queen series of spoilers on the networks right now without a doubt.
But a series that was a success with the audience in the past decade also returns: El Internado, a series that premiered 12 years ago on Antena 3 with enormous audience success, and that basically is as if you take away the (forced) Elite sex scenes and you introduce the students to a mysterious isolated boarding school in Franco’s Spain, and you give it an air of sinister and mysterious history a la Chicho Ibañez Serrador.
El Internado: Las Cumbres is a ‘reboot’ that brings us a new location, cast and denotes that it is a current series, since its first season is 8 episodes long. The new students must survive in a boarding school in Navarra, surrounded by threatening forests.
Another interesting premiere is that of the second season of the Spanish Hierro, with Candela Peña again at the helm of the cast in a new case for her character of Judge Candela, a strong and independent female lead, well written and better acted. But there is more, so let’s review all the premieres of the week:
NETFLIX February 15 – 21
SERIES
February 15
In the pits
February 17
Behind your eyes
February 18
Thus spoke Kishibe Rohan
February 19
Tribes of Europe
FILMS
February 16
Welcome home, Roscoe Jenkins
February 17
The crossing
Four stories of women
February 19
I Care a Lot
February 20
Classmates Minus
DOCUMENTARY
February 16
Safari mission: survival is the challenge, the movie
February 17
Meat Eater: Hunt and Cook, Season 10
February 19
Heroes: silence and rock & roll
HBO SPAIN February 15 – 21
SERIES
February 15
LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER. Season 8
February 19
MOMMA NAMED ME SHERIFF. Season 2
New installment of the Mr. Pickles spin off series. A new madness with the Adult Swim brand.
FILMS
February 16
NOW YOU SEE ME … 2
HBO KIDS
February 19
DORAEMON. Season 8B
TOM AND JERRY IN THE SUPER RACE
TOM AND JERRY: HEADING TO MARS
TOM AND JERRY: SPY MISSION