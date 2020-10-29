Series and premiere movies on Netflix for November 2020

Facing the last week of October, in just 3 days we will be November 1, the month of transition on the way to Christmas and in which the biggest shopping days of the year are crowded. And in a 2020 as strange as the one we are living in, on the way to an absolutely atypical Christmas due to the Coronavirus pandemic we are experiencing, Netflix has decided to start releasing Christmas content between its premieres for November 2020.

But that does not mean that the only thing we are going to see are things of constant joy, happy people, Christmas trees, etc. Fantastic and horror fans will have a couple of post-Halloween premieres to keep their fear active with Paranormal, the first Egyptian series that Netflix premieres and that revolves around the world of the supernatural. And the new version of Pet Sematary or Animal Cemetery, one of the most accomplished and disturbing works of Stephen King’s imagination.

But there is more, because Mateo Gil -director and scriptwriter of several works by Alejando Amenabar as Thesis-, premieres the interesting Midas’s Favorites, a Netflix original based on a story by Jack London -one of North America’s most iconic classic authors – which has the always excellent Luis Tosar playing a businessman who is blackmailed by a stranger, only that every time he refuses to pay him, someone randomly dies.

And in addition, season 4 of The Crown, which brings us to the three most important female figures of England in the 20th century: Queen Elizabeth II, Diana of Wales and Margaret Thatcher, the ‘Iron Lady’.

SERIES

November 1

Kid-eCats

November 2

‘Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures’, season 2

Can you hear me ?, season 1

November 3

Gabby’s Dollhouse, Season 1

Memories of Youth, season 1

November 4

Love and Anarchy, season 1

5 November

Paranormal, season 1

Outlander, season 4

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, season 6

November 6

Country Ever After, season 1

November 9

Operation Ecstasy, season 2

November 10

Dash and Lily, season 1

November 11

Trash, season 1

The Liberator, season 1

Aunt Donna’s Hilarious House, Season 1

November 13

Midas’ Favorites, Season 1

November 15

The Crown, season 4

November 17

The Boss Baby: Back to Work, Season 4

November 18

Mr. Christmas decorates your house, season 1

November 24

Dragons Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

November 25

The scammer, season 2

November 27

A place to dream, season 2

Christmas visit, season 1

FILMS

November 1

Thunderstruck

The Boss – Anatomy of a Crime

Hostel Part III

Poseidon

Urban legend

The secret Garden

Tom and Jerry: The Movie

November 3

Maternity

5 November

Spongebob: A Hero to the Rescue

Operation Merry Christmas

November 6

The summons

November 9

Animal graveyard

The magic park

November 11

What we wanted

November 12

Me, teenager

Ludo

November 13

The Jangle’s Magical Christmas

The life ahead

November 17

Slaterhouse Rules

November 18

The Hunter (2020)

November 19

(Re) princess change

November 20

Xtraterrestrial Christmas

November 22

One more in the family

November 23

Dolly Parton: Christmas in the Square

November 24

Hillbilly, a rural elegy

Tomy’s notebook

Notes for my son

November 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

November 26

Aquaman

Mosul

November 27

Voices

Call

Don´t listen

November 30

Finding Agnes



