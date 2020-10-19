Series and premiere movies Netflix, HBO, Movistar +

We could say ‘hangover’ week in VOD services in Spain. And we say ‘hangover’ because the previous week there were already enough premieres -and the large number in the first days that some of us still have pending-, so there are new series and movies this week from October 19 to 25, but not as many as in others.

Perhaps better, because that way they give us a bit of respite and the opportunity to catch up with series like Bly Manor or The Boys who still have them pending. For example, on Netflix we have the return of the Victorian serial killer thriller The Alienist.

And also the long-awaited Rebecca, nothing less than a new adaptation of the classic that Alfred Hitchcock immortalized 80 years ago in cinemas with an absolute classic gothic thriller of cinema.

NETFLIX October 19 – 25

October 19

Unsolved Mysteries (Season 2)

October 21

No introduction needed with David Letterman (Season 3)

Rebecca (2020)

October 22

The Alienist (Season 2)

You, me and her (Season 5)

The corpse (2020)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

October 23

Barbarians (Season 1)

Queen’s Gambit (Season 1)

Beyond the Moon (2020) (animated film for children)

HBO SPAIN October 19 – 25

October 23

BEYOND LIFE

October 22

557 VOTES

This documentary details how the international custody battle for six-year-old Elián González triggered a political earthquake in Miami-Dade County in 2000, influencing the outcome of the presidential election.

October 22

TWO ROADS

This documentary tells the story of a band that has been touring the world for more than 20 years. Tap Tap was trained in music class at the Jedlicka Institute, a non-profit educational center for children and adults living with disabilities. The leader of the band, Šimon Ornest, strives to help these musicians achieve the success and attention they deserve.

MOVISTAR + 19 – 25 October

October 19

The Twilight Zone

Second season of this new version of the anthological series “The Unknown Dimension”, which presents tales with supernatural, terrifying and mysterious overtones, but with a social background.

October 20

The Hug of the Bear

Awarded at various independent film festivals and praised by critics, short film director Annabelle Attanasio’s debut is an unapologetic visit to deep America.

Comey’s Law (the Comey Rule)

Miniseries of four episodes in two installments starring Jeff Daniels (“The Newsroom”) and Brendan Gleeson (“Mr. Mercedes”, saga “Harry Potter”) in the roles of James Comey, former director of the FBI, and the president of EE. USA, Donald Trump.

October 21

The Beast

Intense Korean action thriller in which two detectives, facing each other for years, must collaborate to solve the murder of a girl whose body has been found with amputated limbs, a case that has shocked all of South Korea.

October 22

Back to Life

When Miri Matteson returns home after eighteen years, will she be able to re-integrate into her old life? With a terrible event from the past haunting her, it won’t be easy.

Hillary

The great documentary series of the year is a portrait of Hillary Rodham Clinton. Admired and vilified in equal measure, this series takes us through the five decades of her fascinating career, including the unpublished archive of her campaign for the US presidency in 2016

October 23

Specials

The directors of “Untouchable”, Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano, direct Vincent Cassel and Reda Kateb in this choral drama, turned into a film ‘feel good’, which talks about autism and self-improvement. Audience Award at the 2019 San Sebastián Film Festival and nominated for eight César Awards in 2020 (including best film).

October 25

Invisible

Gracia Querejeta (“Wave of crimes”, “Seven French billiards tables”) directs Emma Suárez, Adriana Ozores and Nathalie Poza in this dramatic comedy, in a feminine key, in which the weekly talks of three women serve to show that invisibility social that usually accompanies them from the age of 50 and to which the film’s title refers.



