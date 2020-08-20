Series and movie premieres on Netflix

The Netflix catalog will surprise you with the September releases. Like every month, Netflix has renewed the alternatives available to all users of this platform. Although we say goodbye to some productions, new series and movies will arrive to rid you of boredom.

If you are already planning what to see in the next few weeks, we recommend that you keep reading and take a look at the next releases that you can enjoy in a few days.

The new alternatives that Netflix brings to you are of very diverse themes and you will surely find something that perfectly suits your tastes.

Just as there are new series and movies, you will also find new seasons of shows that you already know and that have won the support of the public.

Tell us in the comments which of these productions you plan to watch on Netflix starting next month.

FILMS

Parasites

I think of the end

Crazy Heart

Dad wanted

The practitioner

Annabelle 2: Creation

Guaranteed Love

The Post: The Dark Secrets of the Pentagon

The Devil at all hours

Enola Holmes

Lady bird

The amazing Spiderman

The Nanny: Lethal Queen

A boss in diapers

United Pets

Chicken Run

The great LEGO adventure

Emoji: The Movie

NEW SERIES

Almost a duchess

Far

Get organized with The Home Edit method

Ratched

NEW SEASONS

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16)

Keeping up with the Kardashians (Season 3 and 4)

The Taco Chronicles (Season Two)

Baby (Season 3)



