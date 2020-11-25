Series and films premiere of Disney + December 2020

We are almost to December now, and in fact in exactly 1 month from today it will be Christmas Day, a Christmas that Disney + will celebrate with a list of new releases and content for this month of December 2020 in its VOD service, and which includes the newest from Pixar, Soul, which due to current circumstances is missing its massive release in cinemas just like it happened to Mulan.

Let’s review what Uncle Walt’s house premieres in its on-demand service in Spain:

SERIES

The Simpson

Season 31 of The Simpsons premieres exclusively in Spain on Disney +, and in its 22 episodes we will have an arsenal of guest and guest cameos in its original version, including Billy Porter, Jason Momoa, Kevin Smith, Joey King, Cate Blanchett , Chrissy Teigen and Jim Parsons, as well as having musical performances by John Legend and Weezer. Every Friday 2 new chapters.

December 18

The Mandalorian, Season 2 finale

After starting last Halloween, just before Christmas week, the best-known Mandalorian in the Star Wars universe will close his second season, in which he is still persecuted, because the bounty hunter must continue to save his neck -and that of the iconic Baby Yoda- during the time of war and fighting that followed the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

FILMS

December 4

Mulan

Finally released on Disney + under some controversy -you had to pay separately to see it, and an amount of more than 20 euros in addition-, with the arrival of Mulan to the domestic market for DVD and Bluray, Disney + will release the film open from 4 December for all your subscribers. Narrating the same story as the animated original, the new Mulan makes changes and takes away concessions – songs, to Mushu- to get closer to the fantasy genre Wuxia in a visually spectacular film without a doubt.

Sponsors

The world of the fairy godmothers is represented in this Disney comedy starring Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell in which a novice fairy godmother must help a 10-year-old girl, later turned into a 40-year-old woman, and make the world see by what fairies are still necessary.

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

A place to dream

December 11

High School Musical: The Musical: Holiday Special

A Half-length film – it lasts about 45 minutes – based on the popular Disney musical franchise, the new cast of High School Musical takes the opportunity to perform some of the most popular themes of holidays such as Christmas, New Years or the Hannukah holiday.

Safety

Self-improvement and sports are a recurring theme in the USA, and Disney is based on the true story of Ray McElrathbey to tell us the adversity that this American football player had to deal with and overcome while also taking care of his little brother, who was only 11 years old .

December 18

Catch the flag

The adventures of Tadeo Jones

A monster comes to see me

The great showman

Eragon

December 25

Pixar’s Soul

The second Pixar film that comes to Disney + in this 2020 -the first was Onward-, its premiere in theaters is lost but in return it arrives open to all subscribers of the service -you do not have to pay an extra to see it. Soul tells the odyssey that the soul of a music teacher must go through just when he was going to play at the best jazz joint in town.

Burrow, new Pixar short

Epic

The animated film that FOX premiered a few years ago has become a Disney premiere now that the entire Fox catalog belongs to the company.

DOCUMENTARY

December 18

In Tips

This 6-part documentary series takes us to experience a season at the prestigious American Ballet School, in which students between the ages of 8 and 18 will pursue their dreams of becoming dancers of prestige.



