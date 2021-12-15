Series actress who studied medicine prior to her character’s success

When an actor has been starring in a show for many years like Friends, it can be easy for viewers to associate him closely with his character. As proof of that, all you have to do is look at the fact that so many people are delighted when they learn that the actors who play certain TV couples hang out in real life.

Of course, it may seem silly to associate actors with the roles they play, since everyone knows that they are paid to pretend to be someone else. However, once people spend hours watching someone act a certain way, it can be surprisingly easy to think of the actor and his character as yourself.

Given that Friends is one of the most successful and beloved sitcoms in television history, it makes sense that some of the show’s fans associate the series’ actors with their roles especially closely. For example, many people assumed that Matthew Perry was tolerant just like Chandler, and similarly, many Friends fans would be surprised to learn that one of the show’s stars graduated and briefly worked in the medical industry before becoming famous.

During her tenure on Friends, Lisa Kudrow played the series’ most eccentric character, Phoebe Buffay. In the hands of a minor actor, Phoebe could easily have turned into a cartoon disaster that viewers couldn’t bear. Fortunately, the actress filled the character with so much empathy, love and sincerity that many Friends fans want to be the Phoebe of her group. That fact is even more impressive once you learn that Kudrow’s path in life was completely different from that of her famous character.

Lisa Kudrow’s father is a renowned headache specialist whose research helped drive a global understanding of the sometimes debilitating ailment. So Lisa Kudrow decided to study biology at Vassar College. After graduation, Kudrow began working in the medical industry alongside her father and, as she described when she delivered the 2010 commencement speech at Vassar College, everything in Lisa’s life pointed in one direction.

Of course, given the fact that Lisa Kudrow is a famous actress, it goes without saying that she eventually gave up on her plans to work in the medical industry. During an interview, she explained that her acting career started because other artists weren’t funny enough. However, anyone who assumes that her Kudrow became an actress because she did not love to apply her biology knowledge would be wrong.