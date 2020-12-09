Series Actress Reveals Several Favorite Villains Will Return

With the Arrow series ending in January 2020, The Flash also became the senior show in “Arrowverse,” the shared television universe of DC comic book properties, including Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and others.

The Flash’s Team was at their collective weakest, and the Mirror Master essentially declared victory, not letting know what would happen to a defenseless Central City in Season 7.

Danielle Nicolet, who plays The Flash’s Cecile Horton (Joe West’s former prosecutor and current wife), revealed that some of the fan-favorite foes might be rearing their heads next season.

Eobard Thawne, The Reverse-Flash, is always a safe bet. Thawne has been a thorn in The Flash’s side from day one and despite countless defeats, he always finds new ways to create trouble.

Bloodwork, (Sendhil Ramamurthy), is a more recent villain and a strong contender for a resurgence. Terrifying the Flash team during the first half of season 6, he last appeared in episode 17, “Liberation.”

We’ve also seen villains from different corners of the Arrowverse jumping shows. The time may have come for a fan favorite like Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) in The Flash.

“Magic” has been only a minimally explored element in The Flash over the years, so the return of a character like Darhk could be an exciting change of pace.

Regardless of the former baddies who decide to pass, Team Flash is sure to have their hands full when they’re finally up and running again. Season 7 of The Flash debuts on February 23, 2021.



