serial killer nicknamed “Twitter killer” sentenced to death

Takahiro Shiraishi, a serial killer known as Japan’s “Twitter Killer”, was sentenced to death by the court. Shiraishi, who first raped and then killed the people he found on Twitter and deceived, said in the trials that he did not regret it.

Japan has been shaken by the story of a blood-freezing killer in recent years. A person named Takahiro Shiraishi murdered 9 people he dropped into his network on Twitter, and hid the heads and bones of the people he killed in his apartment, which is only 13.5 square meters. The man, nicknamed the “Twitter Killer”, who kept the bones of the victims in cold cabinets, was detained after the searches made at his home.

Shiraishi chose her victims from suicidal women. Moreover, 8 of the 9 people killed were between the ages of 15-26. The murderer, who deceived his victims with the promise of helping them commit suicide, raped the women he invited to his home and ended their lives. Even more blood-chilling was the defense made by Shiraishi’s lawyers. Both the murderer and his lawyers argued that people who already wanted to die had their lives taken off, so the crime could not be compared to a normal murder. But Japan’s justice ignored these hollow defenses.

Twitter Killer: I don’t regret it

Japanese courts were able to decide on the murders in exactly 23 hearings. The killer, who gave blood-freezing statements during the trials, said that he only regretted those who had spent a long time, did not regret killing other people, only regretting his capture. According to the killer, if he hadn’t been caught, he wouldn’t have regretted anything.

According to the information in the Japanese media, the murderer complained about the prolongation of the court process. He even made a statement to the court and said that the process was too long and he would welcome even the death penalty. Evaluating this statement, the delegation made the decision without further ado, and the 30-year-old Twitter Killer was sentenced to death.



