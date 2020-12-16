Sergio Ramos: Real Madrid star and tattoo artist apprentice

In addition to being one of the greatest figures of Real Madrid and world football, Captain Ramos has a fondness for tattoos.

Real Madrid has unmistakable stars in its squad, among them players who are always talking about their first-rate football, which is precisely what gives the Spanish club its greatness.

It is relatively uncommon for a footballer to reflect on other talents and hobbies in his spare time, but this time Sergio Ramos has shared with us a little-known part of his life through his social media: his passion for tattooing.

Real Madrid fans will not be surprised by this revelation that captain Ramos has made on his Instagram account, since he himself has part of his body covered in tattoos.

In the image shared this Wednesday, we see Ramos learning the art of tattooing through a learning course. He accompanied the publication with the phrase “the body is a canvas.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CI3C3T1CCO2/?utm_source=ig_embed

As we have reported in Somagnews, the veteran world champion star with the Spanish national team, just over a decade ago, is currently having a difficult time at his beloved club.

The latest news from the club includes her and concerns about her position as a stronghold of the team, which has been vulnerable lately due to some injuries.

In the absence of the central defender, Zidane’s men have lost seven of their last nine Champions League games and statistics show that when on the field the team improves considerably.

A year of achievements for Ramos

As a sign of his importance both in his team and in his national team, this same year the player managed to break three marks that any footballer would like to have the privilege of saying.

Ramos became the player with the most games played in a Madrid derby, with 22 La Liga titles, and reached the same title as a Spanish national team. In addition, he reached the 100-goal mark with Real Madrid, where he has stood out for his annotations at the right moment.

As if the above were not enough, at 35, and when his departure from football seems to be closer, Ramos has won the Champions League four times with Real Madrid. 2020, after all, will be even more unforgettable for him.



