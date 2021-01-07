Sergio Ramos defies the snow and freezing temperatures … shirtless. The Real Madrid captain uploaded a video in which he looks reckless in the face of natural elements.

We already know that the captain of Real Madrid is not afraid of anyone and now he has made it clear that he is not afraid of anything either , because now that the harsh winter falls on Madrid , unlike normal people who put on their coats to go out out on the street, Sergio Ramos strips off his clothes to challenge the climate of Valdebebas.

https://twitter.com/SergioRamos/status/1347177935426506752

After training and in the snow, Ramos did not hesitate to go to the grass without a shirt while saying :