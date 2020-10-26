Sergio Castillo scores 29 yards into his NFL debut

This weekend, the Mexican presence in the world of international sports increased somewhat, as Mexican kicker Sergio Castillo made his NFL debut with the NY Jets.

Castillo came in with 8:50 left in the first quarter to kick a 29-yard field goal. The Mexican took very little momentum and hit the ball correctly, giving the NY Jets four points and scoring a field goal on his debut.

Unfortunately for Castillo and the Jets, those four points weren’t weighty, as the Buffalo Bills took the win by 18-10.



