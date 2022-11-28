Serbia played against Cameroon in Group G today, and the promising United player Sergei Milinkovic-Savic was an integral part of the team.

Although Cameroon pressed well, Serbia were better in the first twenty minutes with three golden moments for Fulham’s Mitrovic, who shot a header over the crossbar, shot one past the post from six yards and hit the post.

Goalkeeper of the Serbian national team Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, who was once on the lists of United in the youth squad of the Reds, was called into battle, making a brilliant save and keeping the score 0-0.

Contrary to the course of the game, it was Cameroon that broke the deadlock from a corner, and Serbia was behind again.

Sergei Milinkovich-Savic showed an excellent game in the first half, defending well, playing back to help his team, and controlling the ball well in the last third.

Serbia’s two quick goals in stoppage time turned the game upside down. The first came on a central free kick that hit Pavlovich in the head. The second one fell on Milinkovich-Savich, who found himself in space on the edge of the court. He kept his powerful shot low, and although the Cameroonian goalkeeper hit the glove, he could not contain it.

Serbia continued to exert pressure in the second half and ten minutes later they scored again, a brilliant team goal was again the result of Milinkovic-Savic’s vision, but Mitrovic finished the game for the Serbs.

Unfortunately, the action is not over yet, as Cameroon returned one, then another in just two minutes. It was 3-3! Will Serbia swear if it doesn’t take advantage of this early chance?

Milinkovic-Savic left the field in the 77th minute, but he showed a good game for his country and showed why he is a top priority for Premier League clubs like United.

Milinkovic-Savic with 76 touches, 82% of duels won in the stalls, 71% pass accuracy and five long passes into the danger zone was a vital playmaker for Serbia, but simply could not bring them to the end of the line.

It was arguably the most eventful and exciting game of the World Cup with some outstanding individual performances as both sides risked everything to try to win.

Thus, Cameroon needs to beat Brazil to get a chance to qualify, and Serbia needs to beat Switzerland to try to get out of the group.