Sergei Milinkovich-Savic Has Agreed a Deal With Juventus Amid Long-Standing Interest From Manchester United

Manchester United may miss Sergey Milinkovich-Savic from Lazio.

The Serb has been linked with the 20-time champion of England for a number of years, but this move was never implemented.

The constant rumors surrounding him and United are mostly perceived by agents.

However, Milinkovic-Savic is constantly mentioned in the headlines as a United target.

However, according to Tuttosport, the Lazio midfielder’s saga with the Red Devils may finally end after a major event.

Tuttosport clarifies that the 27-year-old can go to Turin before a possible move to Juventus.

“Sergey Milinkovich-Savich has reached an agreement with Juventus on salary.

“The salary agreement with the Serbian and his agent Kezhman [reached] 5.5 million euros plus 1.5 in bonuses, which are still valid until next summer.

Juventus must now negotiate a fee with Lazio.

To use the services of Milinkovic-Savic, Juventus will probably have to part with a huge amount of money.

From time to time, the ridiculously high demands of Lazio’s club managers for a player have been discussed as the reason why no top club has ever shown serious interest in him.

The contract with the Serbian national team player has been signed with Biancocelesti until 2024, which still leaves Lazio with considerable power during negotiations.

Since his arrival in 2015, Milinkovic-Savic has secured the status of one of Lazio’s most important players.

This season, the midfielder has scored three goals and made seven assists in 14 Serie A matches . He is currently on duty at the World Cup with his national team, and it is likely that his future will become clear when the tournament comes to an end.

It will be interesting to see if United will switch to him or allow Juventus to leave him unopposed.