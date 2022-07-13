Serenity Springs, “Love Island”, USA, season 4, age, work and IG

The fourth season of “Love Island USA” has begun, and Serenity Springs, a resident of New Orleans, became one of the first actors. The show returns this summer with a new group of sexy singles who are ready to find love and compete for a cash prize of $100,000. The dating reality show is a spin-off of the British series, which has become a worldwide hit since it premiered in 2015.

The premiere of the show will take place on Tuesday, July 19, on the Peacock channel, and the new season will be hosted by actress Sarah Hyland. In addition, the popular narrator of Love Island in the UK, Scottish comedian Ian Sterling, has signed up to be the voice of the American series. In the upcoming season, fans can expect a racy drama, the return of the infamous love island Casa Amor and a host of newcomers, also known as “bombs”, who will enter the villa in the middle of the season to stir up the pot.

Peacock has already presented fans with a brief overview of the 10 actors of the original series “Love Island USA” from season 4. The Love Island franchise has always been criticized by fans for not featuring more LGBTQ+ representatives. The upcoming season features bisexual original contestant Courtney Berner. She has openly talked about dating both men and women, and fans hope to see more LGBTQ+ participants in the future. The audience was delighted with the cast of this season, and one of the first islanders, Serenity Springs, has already made a big impression on fans. Here’s everything fans need to know about the gorgeous “Cowgirl” from American Love Island.

Serenity’s Age

Serenity is 28 years old. She is the second oldest of the first female islanders of the 4th season of the TV series “Love Island” in the USA. The other contestant, Zeta Morrison, is only a year older than her. Serenity’s hometown is Clovis, California, and she calls herself a “cowgirl at heart.” The youngest participant of the upcoming season is 21—year-old waiter Isaiah Campbell (via E! Online).

Serenity’s Work

Serenity currently lives in New Orleans and works as a bartender. She is a night worker with a great sense of humor and a witty character. Her charisma is sure to add spark to the villa on Love Island. This summer, islanders represent a variety of professions, and this season will even feature a model, a babysitter and an operations manager.

Instagram Serenity

Fans can follow Serenity on Instagram under the pseudonym @serenitissprings. In her biography, the 28-year-old participant of the series “Love Island” in the United States describes herself as “an unfinished sweet and spicy job.” Her biography also has a cheeky comment “Not for everyone, but for most” along with a cowboy emoji. Serenity currently has several thousand subscribers, but the number of her subscribers is likely to increase in the summer when the fourth season of the series “Love Island in the USA” airs at the end of this month.