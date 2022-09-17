Serena Williams’ husband calls Tom Brady: Fans’ reaction

Earlier this week, in her appearance on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon,” Serena Williams teased fans by suggesting that she might not have finished playing tennis yet.

“You know what? Tom Brady started an amazing trend,” Williams joked when asked about the potential continuation of her tennis career.

Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, has a different opinion. Instead, he tries to plan a family vacation for the couple.

“Dude @TomBrady, I’m trying to plan a family vacation here for the winter holidays…” Ohanian jokingly said.

The sports world loved his tweet. Most had in mind only one destination — the location of the next large enterprise.

“Australia is a great place to stay,” one fan said, winking at a smiley face.

“Australia (Open) sounds great for winter break,” said another.

Should Williams come out of her short retirement to play in one final major?