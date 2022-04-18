Serena Williams hopes for possible “King Richard” long-running films after Smith Oscar Lightly: “It’s a lot of drama”

Never say never. After King Richard’s Oscar win was overshadowed by Will Smith slamming Chris Rock, Serena Williams found out she would be interested in more on-screen stories about her family.

“King Richard had a perfect ending with Venus [Williams] on the tennis court. Venus is going in her direction and I’m going in my direction,” Serena, 40, explained during an interview with an insider on Friday, April 15.” “These are two completely different stories.”

The professional tennis player noted that the potential sequel would show contrasting experiences between her and sister Venus, 41. “I had a rough journey,” Serena added. “I didn’t succeed, and then I did. It’s a lot of drama. This is a telenovela.

In 2021, Richard’s King explored the true story of Richard Williams’ successful attempt to raise his daughters into gifted athletes. Patriarch, 80, was played by Smith, 53, who went on to receive critical acclaim for his portrayal.

The Philadelphia native, who was also a producer on the project, made headlines when he participated in an altercation at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Late last month, Rock, 57, performed in Jada Pinkett Smith, appearing in G.I. Jane 2 because of her shaved head. Pinkett Smith, 50, who has alopecia, rolled his eyes before Smith walked up to the stage and punched Komian.

“Smith just hit the S-T out of me,” the South Carolina native said in footage that later surfaced online. After the fresh Prince of Bel-Air Alum returned to his seat, he shouted at the rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your F-king mouth”.

Smith continued to use his acceptance speech for the Best Actor Award as a platform for an apology. “Oh man. Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” the Clutch star said during an emotional acceptance speech, shortly after winning for his performance at Royal Richard. “I call in my life to love people and protect people and be a river for my people. I know that to do what we do, you have to be able to take violence. You have to be able to make people talk crazy crazy. In this case, you have to be able to make people unsure. And you have to smile, you have to pretend that this is normal.”

The winner of the Academy Award concluded: “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my brothers. … Art imitates life: I look like a crazy father. Just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things. … Thank you for this moment. And thank you on behalf of Richard and the entire Williams family. Thanks. I hope the academy invites me back.

Shortly after the incident, Serena reacted in a since deleted Instagram story video that showed her wide-open reaction to the slap. “I just sat down still because I was like, ‘I have to put this down for a drink,'” she wrote in the second clip.

Richard, for his part, questioned Smith’s actions on camera through Chevoane’s son Lesane. “We don’t know all the details of what happened,” the tennis coach’s son told NBC on his behalf. “But we don’t lose anyone, someone else, unless it’s in self-defense.”

After the people in Black Star issued another apology on social media directly to Rock, he later announced his resignation from the Academy of Moving Fine Arts and Sciences.

“My actions in the 94th Academy Awards offense were shocking, painful and inexcusable,” Smith said in an April 1 statement, for reasons of. “The list of those who have hurt me is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those who are present, and global viewers at home. I have betrayed the Academy’s trust.”

The organization later confirmed that Smith had been banned from all Oscar events for 10 years as punishment. “The 94th Oscars was supposed to be a celebration of the many people in our community who did an incredible job this past year; however, these moments were marred by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith on stage,” an email sent by Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson Read. “During our teleconference, we did not adequately consider the situation in the room. For this we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, the audience and our Academy family around the world, and we have shrunk – not prepared for the unprecedented.

Smith soon responded to his punishment shortly after, saying in a statement to Six, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”