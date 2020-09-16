September Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Announced

The company will offer this Thursday news about exclusive video games from third companies on Nintendo Switch. Confirmed day and time.

Nintendo has announced that this Thursday, September 17, 2020, a new episode of Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase will take place at 4:00 p.m. (CEST). This edition will continue the series that started in July and August with news about “exclusive video games from our partners” for Nintendo Switch.

As in previous occasions, it is expected that large and small publishers present new projects for the hybrid console or offer news from others already known. As usual, in the ad they simply limit themselves to giving the date and time; No more details about possible names have been revealed or if there will be big surprises.

To follow this episode of Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase live, simply access the Nintendo YouTube channel; You can also follow it live on the MeriStation website.



