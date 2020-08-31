September Free Games for PS Plus, Xbox Gold

We review all the free games and when we can download them if we have a subscription to the services of PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC.

The month of September is here and, with it, the end of the most atypical summer that we remember; but subscription services do not abandon their strategy of free games to retain users every month. In this case, the ninth chapter of 2020 leaves us with a very interesting panorama for those who have an active account on PS Plus, Xbox Live Gold, the renowned Twitch Prime Gaming and Stadia Pro, Google’s solution.

Anything that carries the word “free” with it is always welcome in the video game community. PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC players have plenty of reasons not to get bored, so as we do every month, the time has come to review all the free games offered by the subscriptions of Sony, Microsoft, Google and Amazon in their respective services. And you, which one do you prefer?

We will follow the same structure every month, with a direct link to the original news so that you know all the details in depth. Likewise, we remember that in MeriStation we have updated several articles with all the free games for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch; In addition, in this publication we collect the best free games and on offer today.

Street Fighter 5 and PUBG, the great bet of PS Plus

Sony wants to continue giving reasons to its more than 41 million users to keep the subscription active. On this occasion, from September 1, PS4 players who are subscribed to PS Plus will be able to play Street Fighter 5 totally free with all the available content from these four seasons. Free Arcade Edition, including Arcade, Team Combat and Bonus Combat modes; also online multiplayer mode. It is not, however, the Champion Edition, which includes the additional paid content.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is the other great bet of the month by PS Plus. On September 1, it can be downloaded for free to play the intense multiplayer games on huge maps with up to 100 players. Once we fall from the plane, the fight for survival begins until only one person is left standing. Both titles can be downloaded at no additional cost throughout the month of September; at the end of the month we will know the free games of October.

You can check all the content of PS Plus in September 2020 here.



