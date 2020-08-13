September Community Day announces 4 nominations

Players will decide not only the Pokémon chosen for this September, but also for October. These are the chosen ones to be protagonists.

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the Pokémon GO Community Day in September and October will be decided by users. As already happened in February and March 2020, the Community Day of the ninth and tenth month of the current calendar will have popular participation from all over the world. Let’s meet the candidates.

Community Day September and October: 4 Kanto Candidates

Although at the moment it has not been detailed what the voting procedure will be – in February and March it consisted of completing a specific investigation task for each of the contestants; the most voted one month and the second most voted the next—, yes we can name those chosen to represent Community Day in September and October: Caterpie, Porygon, Grimer and Charmander. All with a flavor very close to the Kanto region.

Caterpie, Porygon, Grimer and Charmander characteristics

Caterpie: Bug-type Pokémon, capable of appearing in shiny form. Requires 12 candies to evolve Metapod and 50 more to evolve Butterfree.

Porygon: Normal-type Pokémon, requires the Upgrade item to evolve into Porygon 2 plus 25 candies; another 100 candies and a Shinnoh Stone to evolve into Porygon Z. It is from the Shiny family.

Grimer: Poison-type Pokémon and Shiny family; in addition, it has a regional variant (Kanto and Alola). It requires 50 candies to evolve to Muk or Alola Muk if regional.

Charmander: surely the most interesting of all considering that this year 2020 Pokémon GO will receive Megaevolutions. It requires 25 candies to evolve into Charmeleon and another 100 candies to become Charizard. It can be shiny and when Mega Evolutions are introduced, it can be either Mega Charizard X or Mega Charizard Y.

Soon we will know its possible exclusive moves and other incentives to win the vote of the millions of players who currently enjoy Pokémon GO every day. Here we leave you all the research and rewards for August, the raid bosses and the Eggs of this month.



