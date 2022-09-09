September 9 Wordle 447 Response

Wordle is back today with another difficult challenge. Players have six attempts to guess this mysterious five-letter Wordle word, and some may need help.

How to Play Wordle

Wordle is an easy—to-use browser game that you can quickly get used to. Fortunately, there are not many rules here, and players can play an entire round in just a few minutes, even if they are beginners. So, here is a description of how to play:

First, go to the New York Times Crossword app or the games website. Although there are many imitators, this is the original Wordle. Select the initial word. It should consist of five letters, a real English word, and should contain five different ordinary letters. Wordle responses cannot be proper names, plural nouns ending in S, or offensive words. Usually it is also an American spelling of words. As soon as a good initial word is selected taking into account all these rules, enter it on the site and press Enter. The letters of the selected word will change color. Green letters are correct, gray letters are incorrect, yellow letters are correct, but in the wrong place in the word. Given these clues, players must continue to guess new words and use letter colors as clues. In total, Wordle gives players six attempts. Puzzles are reset daily at midnight local time every day. There is only one word per day for everyone.

Still want more Wordle after the word of the day game? There are many copycats, clones and thematic niche versions of Wordle. Be sure to check out the multi-word versions, the Pokemon-themed Wordle, and even the Wordle clone, in which players guess dog breeds using hints.

Tips for Wordle 447 on September 9, 2022

If someone wants to get some hints to help guess the answer today without giving out everything, check below.

Today’s five-letter word begins with the letter T. It contains one repeating letter. There are two vowels in this word, and it’s the same letter. This word rhymes with the word SEAM. There is a letter H in this word. This word can be used as an adjective or a noun.

The answer for Wordle 447 dated September 9, 2022

Looking for an answer to Wordle on September 9th? Check the full spoiler under the image.

The answer to today’s Wordle 447 puzzle is a THEME.

Wordle is available for any browser.