September 22 Wordle 460 Response

Wordle is a simple puzzle game from New York Times Games. There is another difficult word in this popular title today, and some players may need a little or a lot of help.

How to Play Wordle

Wordle is back again today with a brand new challenge. But in order to even start trying to unravel this complex secret word of five letters, some players will first need to learn the rules of the game.

First, players need to go to the right site. Although there are many imitators, the original belongs to and is hosted on the New York Times Games website and in the NTY Crossword and Wordle app. Other versions of Wordle will have different answers and may have slightly different rules of the game. Then select the initial word. This word should consist of five letters, a real English word, and it should have many common letters.

Type this initial Wordle word into the site and press Enter; this will cause the letters of the initial word to change color.

The letters that turn green are correct and are in the right place. The letters that turn gray are incorrect. The ones that turn yellow are correct, but in the wrong place in the word.

Players must continue to enter new words of five letters, remembering these hints, and receive new hints on the colors of the letters of new words. There are only six attempts every day; after that, the players will lose. Every day at midnight local time there is a new puzzle, that is, every day there is only one word for everyone.

Tips for Wordle 460 on September 22, 2022

Although today’s Wordle word isn’t too difficult a word, there are some players who can still look for a clue or two without messing it all up.

Today’s word Wordle is a noun. This word begins with the letter S. It is also a five-letter word ending in the letter T. This word has a religious connotation. There are no duplicate letters in it. There are only two vowels in it, and one of them is I. This word also has the letter N.

Answer for Wordle 460 dated September 22, 2022

If someone is looking for a complete answer to today’s riddle, whether they hope to cheat in Wordle or not, it’s right under the image. Spoilers ahead.

The answer to the Wordle 460 puzzle is a SAINT.

Wordle is available for any browser.