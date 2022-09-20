September 20 Wordle 458 Response

Wordle is back today with another difficult word of the day. Players will need to guess in six or fewer guesses, and some may need help to find the right answer.

How to Play Wordle

Wordle is a short daily word guessing game in which players are confronted with a mysterious five-letter word. Every day, players from all over the world will log into their New York Times Games accounts to play Wordle. Every 24 hours, players can experience a new word.

First go to the New York Times Wordle website. Although there are many different imitators and clones of Wordle, but this one is the original and the subject of this article. Players can also access Wordle through the New York Times Crossword app. After accessing the desired site, select the initial word. This is the word:

Must consist of five letters. There must be a real English word. Must contain many frequently used Wordle letters. It should not be a proper name.

Enter the selected word on the site and press Enter. After that, the letters of the word will change color.

The letters that turn green are correct and are in the right place in the word. The gray letters are incorrect and will not be in the last word of the day. The yellow letters are correct, but in the wrong place in the word.

Given these colored hints, keep trying new five-letter words and get more hints. Players have six attempts to find the correct answer. Puzzles are reset at midnight local time. After the Wordle puzzle of the day is solved, a menu will appear. This menu contains statistics, a spoiler-free “Share” button, and a timer until the next puzzle is released. Statistics include things like winning streaks, total number of completed puzzles, and more.

Tips for Wordle 458 on September 20, 2022

Although today’s Wordle is quite simple, some players may still need one or two hints to get to the answer.

Today’s Wordle word of the day is an adjective or adverb. This is a five-letter word ending in the letter E. This work means “similar”. This word begins with a vowel. It also contains one k .

Answer for Wordle 458 dated September 20, 2022

Looking for an answer to Wordle for September 20, 2022? Check the image below for the full answer.

The answer to the Wordle 458 puzzle is SIMILAR.

Wordle is available for any browser.