September 17 Wordle 455 Response

Wordle is a simple game that went viral back in early 2022. This game was so popular that it was bought by the New York Times, and soon a Wordle board game will appear from Hasbro. There are people all over the world who log into the game every day, and some of them may need help to find the answer.

How to Play Wordle

Wordle is a browser game in which players encounter a five—letter word once a day. It can also be played in the New York Times Crossword app. Players are given six full attempts to find the answer without any initial clues.

Wordle is part of New York Times Games, but players don’t need to log in to play. This game is also currently still free. Go to the website or app and select the initial word. This initial word must be a five-letter English word that is not a proper name. Enter the initial word on the Wordle website and press enter. The letters will change color to give players some clues to the answer of the day. The green letters are correct and in the right place, the gray letters are incorrect, and the yellow letters are correct, but in the wrong place in the word. Players have five more attempts to get to the word of the day. The puzzle is reset every 24 hours at 00:00 local time. Wordle will track a player’s stats if they either log into their New York Times account or play on the same device and in the same browser every day.

Tips for Wordle 455 on September 17, 2022

Although today’s word of the day is not particularly complex, it is not as common as some other five-letter words that are spelled very similarly. So, here are some tips to help players win today without losing their Wordle winning streak.

Today’s word Wordle is a noun. This five-letter word begins with the letter C. There are no duplicate letters in it. There are two vowels in this word, and one of them is U. This word ends in E. It contains one H.

Answer for Wordle 455 dated September 17, 2022

Still need a full answer to today’s Wordle from September 17, 2022? The spoiler is located just below the image.

The answer to the Wordle 455 puzzle is the GUTTER.

Wordle is available for any browser.