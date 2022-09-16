September 16 Wordle 454 Response

Wordle is back today with one of the most difficult words for the whole of September 2022. Players will have to strain their brains to get through today without losing their Wordle winning streaks.

How to Play Wordle

A small note: Wordle went viral on all social networks back in early 2022, and then was bought by New York Times Games. The original is still stored here; it can be played in the Crossword app or on the NYT website itself. All the answers and hints in this article will be about this version. There are many copycat versions of Wordle, but they are likely to have different answers. Here’s how to play.

First, go to the website and choose a good initial word Wordle. This is the word:

Must consist of five letters. There must be a real English word. Must contain many common letters. May contain duplicate letters. Can’t be a proper name.

Enter a word on the Wordle website and press Enter. This will cause the letters to change color.

The letters that turn green are correct. If the letter turns gray, it’s wrong. The yellow letters are correct, but in the wrong place in the word.

In total, the players have only six attempts to get to the answer of the day. The puzzles are reset daily at midnight local time, so there is only one word for everyone every day. After the riddle of the day is completed, a menu will appear on the screen. It is filled with player statistics, time until the next puzzle appears, and even a “Share” button without spoilers.

Tips for Wordle 454 on September 16, 2022

Today’s word Wordle is a rather rare word; players may have never used this word themselves. It doesn’t help that there are several other words that are spelled almost identically to him. This way, players may just want a few hints without messing up the whole answer.

Today’s word is a noun. This word is used to describe a certain type of knife. There are repeated letters in the word. There are two vowels in this word of the day. This five-letter word begins with the letter R. It also ends with the letter R. One of the vowels is the letter A.

Answer for Wordle 454 dated September 16, 2022

Still need a full answer to Wordle’s answer from September 16? Check the spoiler under the image.

The answer to the Wordle 454 puzzle is PARER.

Wordle is available for any browser.