September 14 Wordle 452 Response

Wordle is back today with another challenging five-letter English word that players have to guess. Although this word is quite common, some players may have a little trouble finding the answer. So here’s a step-by-step guide to help.

How to Play Wordle

Wordle is an easy—to-play word puzzle game. Although Wordle is not as popular as it was before The New York Times bought it, people all over the English-speaking world still log in every day to play. Despite its rampant popularity, some have yet to try Wordle. Here is a brief description of the rules of the game for beginners:

First, go to The New York Times gaming website or the New York Times Crossword app to play Wordle. Then select the initial word; it should be a five-letter English word. Enter it on the website and press Enter, and the letters of the initial word will change color.

The letters that turn green are correct and are in the right place in the word. The letters that turn yellow are correct, but in the wrong place in the word. The gray letters are incorrect, and they will not be in the answer today.

Given these hints, players will need to come up with a new word and enter it on the Wordle website. Then the letters of this new word will also change color. Keep trying new words and getting new hints until the word is guessed or there are no attempts left. There is only one puzzle per day; they are reset daily at midnight local time.

Tips for Wordle 452 on September 14, 2022

Although today’s word is not one of Wordle’s most difficult words, it is still quite a big problem. If someone needs a hint, but does not want the whole word to be spoiled, check out the hints below.

Today’s Wordle word is a five-letter word that starts with the letter T. This word is a noun. It’s a food word. There are no duplicate letters. It consists of three consonants, one vowel and the letter Y. There is one letter M in this word. The word of the day rhymes with CHIME.

Answer for Wordle 452 dated September 14, 2022

Still need a full spoiler? Whether players want to cheat Wordle or not, here’s the complete answer to today’s puzzle:

The answer to the Wordle 452 puzzle is THYME.

Wordle is available for any browser.