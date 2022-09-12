September 12 Wordle 450 Response

Wordle is back today with another mysterious five-letter word that players have to guess. Players from all over the world will be guessing about it, and some of them may be looking for a clue.

How to Play Wordle

This game is a simple word game that was the brainchild of programmer Josh Wardle, and then Wordle was bought by the New York Times Games website in early 2022. This game was very popular at the beginning of the year, when thousands of people entered it. play every day. However, there are still word puzzle lovers who have yet to try this simple little game, so here’s a quick overview of the rules.

First, go to the New York Times Games website or the NYT Crossword app to play. Then select the initial Wordle word. This is the word:

It should be a real English word and consist of five letters. Can’t be a proper name. There shouldn’t be a plural noun ending in S; although they can be used as guesses, the answers won’t be one of them. Must contain as many common letters used in Wordle puzzles as possible.

Enter the selected five-letter word on the Wordle website and press Enter. This will cause the letters of the selected word to change color to give the players some clues to the real answer of the day.

The green letters are correct. The gray letters are incorrect. The yellow letters are correct, but in the wrong place in the word.

Given these clues, players must keep trying new words and getting new hints from their colors until they guess the word of the day or until all six attempts are over. Puzzles are reset daily at midnight.

Tips for Wordle 450 on September 12, 2022

Today’s five-letter word Wordle is not simple. If anyone is looking for a hint or two, check below.

Today’s word is a noun. This word is a term that is associated with liquor. It contains repeated letters. This word also has at least one letter Z. There are three vowels in total, and two of them are the same. There is at least one Fr . This five-letter word ends in E.

The answer for Wordle 450 dated September 12, 2022

Still looking for a complete answer to today’s Wordle? Check the spoiler under the image.

The answer to the Wordle 450 puzzle is BOOZE.

Wordle is available for any browser.