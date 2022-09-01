September 1 Wordle 439 Response

Wordle is an easy—to-play puzzle game from New York Times Games. This extremely popular game is back with the first word of the new month, and it’s just awesome.

How to Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game that went viral earlier this year. Despite its popularity on social media, some have not tried it yet. So here’s a breakdown of how to play before moving on to hints and other help for the answer of the day.

A small note: There are many copycats and clones of Wordle, mainly because of how well it was received. However, there is only one original, and it is still posted on the New York Times Games website. Everything in this article will be about the newspaper version; others like Wordle are likely to have different answers and may even have slightly different rules.

Once on the right site, players need to choose an excellent initial word Wordle. This is the word:

There must be a five-letter English word. It should contain many common letters and about two vowels. There must be Americanized versions of the words. Can’t be a proper name.

Take the initial word and type it into the top row of the 5×6 grid on the Wordle website. Press Enter. This will cause the letters of the selected word to change color, giving players hints to the real answer.

Those letters that turn green are correct and are in the right place. Those letters that turn yellow are correct, but are in the wrong place in the word. The gray letters are incorrect and will not be included in the final answer.

Given these hints, players must keep entering new words and getting new hints with their colors until they either finish all six attempts or guess the word correctly. There is only one puzzle per day; it resets at midnight local time.

Tips for Wordle 439 on September 1, 2022

Today’s five-letter Wordle of the day is challenging and the player may need just one or two hints to help them guess.

Today’s word begins with F. It’s a noun. This noun is a living being. There are no duplicate letters in it. It has two vowels, and one of them is I. There is also one G.

The answer for Wordle 439 on September 1, 2022

If anyone needs more help with Wordle word of the day, check out the image below. There is a full spoiler.

The answer to the Wordle 439 puzzle is MUSHROOMS.

Wordle is available for any browser.