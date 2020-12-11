Sephiroth, confirmed for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The third character of the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 of the Nintendo Switch title is officially confirmed during The Game Awards 2020 gala.

Sephiroth is the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter for Nintendo Switch. The Game Awards 2020 awards gala has been the setting chosen by Nintendo to reveal the third additional character from Fighters Pass Vol. 2, the current batch of downloadable fighters from the company’s successful fighting video game. After Min-Min (ARMS) and Steve (Minecraft), it is time to welcome Sephiroth, the unforgettable Final Fantasy VII villain, who is shown in style in a trailer.

The release date of Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is this same month of December 2020. All those who buy the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will have it at their disposal on the day of release, at which time it can also be purchased separately . On December 17 we will have news from the hand of Masahiro Sakurai, has confirmed Nintendo of America in a tweet.

All about the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass

We remember that the first Fighters Pass is available for purchase for 24.99 euros and includes Joker (Persona 5), ​​Hero (Dragon Quest), Banjo & Kazooie, Terry Bogard (Fatal Fury) and Byleth (Fire Emblem: Three Houses) . The bets for the names that remain unconfirmed from the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 are many, but at the moment we only know that they will be published between 2020 and until the end of 2021; so we still have a long way to go until the lineup is complete.

The price of this second volume, this second batch of downloadable characters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, is 29.99 euros and is now available in the eShop. In total, it gives access to six applicants’ packs (one more than the first volume) with their respective scenarios and music tracks. The first confirmed character was Min-Min (ARMS), and the second was Steve from Minecraft.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. As of September 30, the game had already accumulated more than 21.10 million copies, the best-selling fighting game in history.

