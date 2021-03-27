Separation winds blowing at Ubisoft

One of Ubisoft’s most popular games is undoubtedly the Assassin’s Creed series. Darby McDevitt, a key figure in the Assassin’s Creed series, left Ubisoft. He has worked in many Assassin’s Creed games to date. McDevitt has been the lead author of some Assassin’s Creed plays.

Darby McDevitt, narrative director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, leaves Ubisoft

McDevitt Valhalla has been the lead author of Assassin’s Creed plays such as Black Flag and Revelations. Ten years have passed since all these projects. McDevitt announced on his official Twitter account that he is leaving Ubisoft. McDevitt is known for his extensive work on the Assassin’s Creed (AC) series. He worked as a screenwriter for mobile AC games such as Discovery and Bloodlines. McDevitt also worked as lead author on the canceled 3DS game Assassin’s Creed: Lost Legacy.

He worked as lead author for AC: Revelations and AC 4: Black Flag and co-author for AC: Unity. His last project in the AC series was AC: Valhalla. McDevitt had served as narrative director for Valhalla. Drawing attention with his departure from Ubisoft, McDevitt worked on two of the most successful games in the AC series, AC: Black Flag and AC: Valhalla.

McDevitt also made a statement about the separation process. McDevitt said, “A special thank you to all the fans and creators who have supported and expanded our work over the years. You have my deepest respect and admiration. It was an honor to know some of you. ” made the explanation.

There is no clear information about the future of Assassin’s Creed series. The story of Valhalla is still incomplete. Two DLC packages are expected to be released for the story to be completed. Finally, Netflix and Ubisoft have announced that a new Assassins Creed anime will be coming from the makers of the Castlevania animated series.