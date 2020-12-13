Separation winds are blowing in Silicon Valley!

Another company left Silicon Valley. California is home to many technology companies. Companies from Silicon Valley, the center of technology, have been leaving one by one for a long time, and a new one has joined them.

Oracle leaves Silicon Valley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced earlier this month that it will move its headquarters to a new campus called Spring, located just outside Houston, Texas. Due to the Covid-19 cases in the state of California and high taxes, companies were gradually leaving that area. In fact, many companies were planning to leave California due to taxes, and Covid-19 accelerated this process. A few days ago, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk settled in Texas after a summer relocation.

The newest company that moved was Oracle. One of the biggest reasons for Oracle’s move to Texas is considered to be that California population and taxes are higher than Texas. Silicon Valley divisions can continue. In the future, many more familiar companies may move to other states in the USA. The companies will continue to maintain an office there to maintain their contacts in California, but their headquarters will be in Texas.



