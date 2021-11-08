Seo Kang Joon confirmed to enlist in November

Actor Seo Kang Joon has been confirmed to be enlisting in the military soon.

On Monday (08/11), South Korean media reported, “Seo Kang Joon will be serving in the military as an active duty soldier starting November 23.”

In response to the report, representatives from Seo Kang Joon’s agency immediately gave their official statement:

“Hello. This is the Man of Creation. Seo Kang Joon will be enlisting in the military on November 23 to carry out his duties. For the sake of safety and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, there will be no official event, and the location and time of his enlistment will not be announced, so we ask for your understanding. Please provide support so that Seo Kang Joon can carry out his military service in a healthy condition. Thank you.”

Seo Kang Joon is known to have completed filming the drama ‘Grid’ and the movie ‘Happy New Year’ which are both scheduled in 2022.