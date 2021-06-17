Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Shares A New Video And Promises To Be “Realistic And Brutal”

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II: Ninja Theory is collaborating with Epic Games for the graphics and has claimed to want to be especially brutal and realistic with the Hellblade sequel. From the studio’s new offices in Cambridge, Tameem Antoniades, Creative Director of Ninja Theory, has released a new development diary on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. In it, in addition to being able to see a few more seconds of the game, Antoniades has explained that they are not yet in full production. “Hellblade is very special for us,” explained the director, “and that’s why we didn’t want to make a sequel sequel, but something even more special, but difficult to achieve.” The game will be set in 9th century Iceland and Antoniades has admitted that the team is still doing localization work to represent the beautiful landscapes of the place and make the most of the setting.

Antoniades has also shared some details about the new approach to Ninja Theory, a company that has already won a BAFTA for its in-depth and inquisitive approach to the field of mental illness, the research of which crystallized in the original Hellblade. “This time we want to be especially realistic and brutal,” acknowledged the director, who has ensured that they are designing and crafting the costume costumes for Melina Juergens and the rest of the actors, which are then scanned and introduced into the game. And about Melina herself, the actress who plays Senua, Antoniades has commented that he “has been training for the role for two years.” The same happens with the rest of the specialists summoned for the motion capture sessions, “all have received combat training.” Finally, and in search of a further step on a technical level, Antoniades has commented that they are collaborating with Epic Games to “offer new generation digital characters.”

The approach has something artisanal, sickly, because the studio wants to control even the smallest detail of the game. In any case, the news is according to the latest behind-the-scenes videos, where, for example, it was announced that Heilung will make the game’s soundtrack. It is a band that takes its lyrics from ancient times and plays with spectral voices, dark soundscapes and shamanic rhythms. A series of combinations that have led them to be defined in their Spotify file as a group that “induces a trance and evokes the dawn of civilization.” Perfect for a title set in Norse mythology. The only downside to this approach is that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II still has a lot of work to do and a long way to go before it reaches PC and Xbox Series X.