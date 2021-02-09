Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 gets image with beautiful look

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II still has no release date set, but at least developer Ninja Theory today released a new image to help players deal with their anxiety. Check out:

Here's a cinematic lighting experiment for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II #TheNinjaDiaries pic.twitter.com/i5ddXuec8r — Ninja Theory is Hiring! (@NinjaTheory) February 8, 2021

We don’t know if this will really be the look of the protagonist Senua throughout the game, since the producer released the material claiming that it was just “an experiment with lighting effects”, but without a doubt the work is paying off!