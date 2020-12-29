Sensei Johnny Lawrence New Season 3 Premiere Date

The Netflix streaming platform must deliver the third season Cobra Kai, which has kept fans in a state of anxiety for several months.

As we know, season 3 of Cobra Kai will be somewhat tense, because the premiere will be focused on the consequences of Miguel’s fall from a second floor.

Another story that fans can expect in the third installment of Cobra Kai has to do with Daniel’s trip to Okinawa, which will show his reunion with Chozen and Kumiko, characters from Karate Kid 2.

Sensei Johnny Lawrence Set New Cobra Kai Season 3 Release Date

Cobra Kai Season 3 now drops JANUARY 1 only on Netflix. So QUIET!

Happy Holidays, dorks. – Johnny Lawrence 🐍 pic.twitter.com/0YTiJ6vZOO — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 24, 2020

Initially, in November, the Netflix streaming platform officially announced that the launch date of the third installment of Cobra Kai had been scheduled for January 8, 2021.

However, it seems that Cobra Kai realized that fans are really eager. Well, in a video uploaded to the networks, Johnny Lawrence himself set a new date for the premiere of the next episodes, advancing it to January 1, 2021.



