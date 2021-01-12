Sennheiser’s new headset at CES 2021

Sennheiser, which managed to win the appreciation of users with its sound systems and especially headphones, introduced its new headset within the scope of CES 2021. Called Sennheiser IE 300, the headset draws attention with its high-end features and in-ear form.

All features and price of the Sennheiser IE 300

The Sennheiser IE 300, which is designed much more minimally and stylishly compared to the earbuds and hook-shaped headphones, is equipped with powerful features in addition to this structure. The company, which revealed the new headset model within the scope of CES 2021, states that it offers the earphones designed in in-ear form with the most advanced features.

The frequency response of the headphones is designed to reduce reverberation in the ear canal and is based on 7 mm Extra Wide Band Transducers. At this point, Sennheiser positions the headset between 6 Hz and 20 kHz, which can give high quality and accurate sound.

In addition to the silicone tips, the headset, which is designed as wired, also hosts tips called “memory foam”, or smart foam. In this way, these tips, which take the shape of the ears of the users, are said to offer a much better experience. For the new headset, the company explains that it reduces the audiophile-level quality to the normal user.

The headset is expected to be available soon with a price tag of $ 299.